Raps, Pascal Siakam Agree To Four-Year, $130M Extension

by October 19, 2019
93
Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors

MOST RECENT

The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a four-year, $130 million max contract extension with forward Pascal Siakam, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The deal will keep the 25-year-old in Canada until 2024.

Siakam enjoyed a breakout campaign with the Raptors during his third big league season and is likely to see a significant increase in opportunity in Year 4 with reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard now out of the picture.

Siakam will have the tough task of leading the franchise as the Raptors transition from the vet-heavy squad that won the 2019 NBA title to whatever comes next.

The franchise inked Kyle Lowry to a contract extension earlier that will stretch into 2021 earlier this month but the rest of the Toronto roster (and payroll) remains very much a blank canvas.

Siakam’s playing time has improved dramatically in each of his first three seasons – he averaged 4.2 points in just 15.3 minutes of action just three years ago – and the Raps are surely banking on that production to continue to rise.

Siakam’s new deal will kick in as of 2020-21, after he plays out the final year of his rookie contract, worth $2.4 million.

     
You Might Also Like

Stephen Curry: ‘I’m Still Young at Heart on the Court’

1 day ago
717

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘Scary How Good’ Bucks Can Be

1 day ago
1,081

Draymond Green: ‘No One Ever Blames These Sh**ty Franchises’

1 day ago
3,060
Alfonzo McKinnie of the Golden State Warriors

Warriors To Release Alfonzo McKinnie, Make Room For Marquese Chriss

1 day ago
1,802

Zion Williamson To Miss Weeks At Start Of Season

1 day ago
2,214
elijah fisher MSHTV camp freshmen

FIRST IMPRESSIONS: Top Freshmen of MSHTV Camp 2019 📺

1 day ago
232

TRENDING


Most Recent
Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors

Raps, Pascal Siakam Agree To Four-Year, $130M Extension

3 hours ago
93

Stephen Curry: ‘I’m Still Young at Heart on the Court’

1 day ago
717

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘Scary How Good’ Bucks Can Be

1 day ago
1,081

Draymond Green: ‘No One Ever Blames These Sh**ty Franchises’

1 day ago
3,060
Alfonzo McKinnie of the Golden State Warriors

Warriors To Release Alfonzo McKinnie, Make Room For Marquese Chriss

1 day ago
1,802

Zion Williamson To Miss Weeks At Start Of Season

1 day ago
2,214