Raptors Coach Nick Nurse: Kawhi Leonard Not Getting Enough Calls

by December 17, 2018
342

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse says refs are swallowing their whistles when Kawhi Leonard attacks the cup.

Nurse is furious at the lack of calls his superstar is dealing with.

Leonard finished with 29 points (and attempted only four free throws) in Toronto’s 95-86 road loss Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets.

Per the AP:

Kawhi Leonard had 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors, who finished 2-2 on their trip. They still own the league’s best mark at 23-9.

“You can’t tell me one of the best players in the league takes a hundred hits in that game and shoots four free throws,” Nurse said. “It’s been going on all year. I do not understand why they are letting everybody play one of the best players in the league so physically. I do not understand.”

Leonard agreed, but shrugged it off.

“It’s been very physical. I just go with the next play,” Leonard said. “I pride myself on just keep moving and keep going.”

