Rayjon Tucker Signs Exhibit 10 Deal With Bucks

by August 17, 2019
66
Rayjon Tucker of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have shored up their training camp roster with the addition of Rayjon Tucker on an an exhibit 10 deal, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel writes.

Tucker went undrafted out of Little Rock after averaging 20.3 points per game in 2018-19 and ended up participating in summer league with the Bucks organization.

Prior to inking the deal with Milwaukee, Tucker had entertained the idea of signing with the Miami Heat. David Santiago of the Miami Herald reports that Tucker supposedly sought a two-way position but didn’t receive one from Miami.

Both of Milwaukee’s two-way slots are currently occupied.

    
