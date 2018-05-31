Report: Alleged Bryan Colangelo Burner Tweeted During Media Availability 🤔

by May 31, 2018
1,634

Another wrinkle has been added to the report that Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo was operating five secret accounts on Twitter that were used to rip current and former members of the Sixers organization.

After doing some digging, The Athletic’s Rich Hofmann noticed that one of Colangelo’s alleged burner accounts, @AlVic40117560, posted to Twitter while Colangelo was doing media availability. This would imply someone else had partial or full control of the account.

There’s been allegations that Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini, may have been one of the tweeters after #NBATwitter’s world-renowned private investigators discovered Bottini’s phone number ends with the same two digits as the one connected to several of the burner accounts.

You Might Also Like
NBA

Bryan Colangelo: ‘Someone’s Out to Get Me’

7 hours ago
668
NBA

Joel Embiid Doesn’t Think Bryan Colangelo Has Burner Twitter Accounts

1 day ago
1,324
NBA

Report: Bryan Colangelo Has Burner Accounts Ripping Joel Embiid, Others 😳

2 days ago
4,957
markelle fultz range paint
Uncategorized

Bryan Colangelo Says Markelle Fultz’s Range Is ‘Within The Paint’

4 months ago
2,534
Uncategorized

Report: Celtics Interested in Jahlil Okafor

7 months ago
23
Uncategorized

Ben Simmons Recovering at a ‘Very Slow Pace’

1 year ago
17
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

The SLAM Legend of the Week: Stephon Marbury 3️⃣

2 hours ago
290

Report: Alleged Bryan Colangelo Burner Tweeted During Media Availability 🤔

3 hours ago
1,634

Tyronn Lue: ‘The Regular Season Becomes Boring’

3 hours ago
522

Report: Detroit Pistons To Interview Kenny Smith For Head Coaching Job

3 hours ago
284

LeBron James Asked the Cavs Not to Trade Kyrie Irving

4 hours ago
3,257