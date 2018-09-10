Report: Anthony Davis Parts Ways With Agent

Anthony Davis has reportedly parted ways with his longtime agent, Thad Foucher.

Davis has two years and $52 million remaining on his current deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, including a $29 million player option for the 2020-21 season.

AD finished third in MVP voting last season, averaring 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.

Per ESPN:

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has parted ways with longtime agent Thad Foucher, sources told ESPN. To officially change agents, players are required to file paperwork with the players’ union and then wait 15 days. Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who represents LeBron James, among others, is a leading contender to represent Davis, sources said.

