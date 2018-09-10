Report: Anthony Davis Parts Ways With Agent

by September 10, 2018
Anthony Davis has reportedly parted ways with his longtime agent, Thad Foucher.

Davis has two years and $52 million remaining on his current deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, including a $29 million player option for the 2020-21 season.

AD finished third in MVP voting last season, averaring 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.

Per ESPN:

To officially change agents, players are required to file paperwork with the players’ union and then wait 15 days.

Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who represents LeBron James, among others, is a leading contender to represent Davis, sources said.

