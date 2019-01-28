🚨 Report: Anthony Davis Requests Trade from Pelicans 🚨

All-Star big man Anthony Davis has informed the Pelicans that he has no intention of signing a contract extension and has requested a trade, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Agent Rich Paul has notified the New Orleans Pelicans that All-NBA forward Anthony Davis has no intention of signing a contract extension if and when presented and that he has requested a trade, Paul told ESPN on Monday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 28, 2019

Davis, who apparently does not plan to sign a possible five-year, $240M extension with New Orleans, can become a free agent during the summer of 2020.

According to his agent Rich Paul, AD would like to be moved to a team that allows him to compete for a title:

Rich Paul to ESPN on a preferred destination for Anthony Davis: "Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 28, 2019

On timing of telling Pelicans now, Rich Paul tells ESPN: "Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that's the reason for informing them of this decision now. That's in the best interests of both Anthony's and the organization's future." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 28, 2019

The 25-year-old is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game this season. Where will he end up?

RELATED

Jayson Tatum: ‘Yeah, I’d Trade Me, Too, for Anthony Davis’