🚨 Report: Anthony Davis Requests Trade from Pelicans 🚨

by January 28, 2019
805

All-Star big man Anthony Davis has informed the Pelicans that he has no intention of signing a contract extension and has requested a trade, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Davis, who apparently does not plan to sign a possible five-year, $240M extension with New Orleans, can become a free agent during the summer of 2020.

According to his agent Rich Paul, AD would like to be moved to a team that allows him to compete for a title:

The 25-year-old is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game this season. Where will he end up?

RELATED
Jayson Tatum: ‘Yeah, I’d Trade Me, Too, for Anthony Davis’

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

DeMarcus Cousins: Pairing With Anthony Davis ‘Could’ve Been Something Great’

5 days ago
6,738
NBA

Anthony Davis Likely Out 2-4 Weeks Due to Left Finger Avulsion Fracture

5 days ago
576
NBA

‘It’s Insane What He Does’: Stephen Curry Drops 41 Points on the Pelicans

2 weeks ago
4,233
The Post Up

Post Up: Giannis Earns the Win in a BATTLE of MVP Candidates 💪

3 weeks ago
1,446
NBA

Jayson Tatum: ‘Yeah, I’d Trade Me, Too, for Anthony Davis’

3 weeks ago
7,081
NBA

Anthony Davis Taking ‘Wait and See’ Approach With Pelicans Future

3 weeks ago
2,293

TRENDING


Most Recent

🚨 Report: Anthony Davis Requests Trade from Pelicans 🚨

3 hours ago
805

Luka Doncic Notches Historic Triple-Double

4 hours ago
1,267

Carmelo Anthony: ‘At This Point, I Just Want to Be Happy’

4 hours ago
1,605

‘He Had His NASA Shoes on’: Paul George Dunks Over Giannis Antetokounmpo

4 hours ago
2,371

Post Up: Paul George Goes Off to Lead Thunder Past Bucks 🔥

11 hours ago
610