Report: Bulls Players Contacted Union Over New Coach Jim Boylen

by December 11, 2018
3,090

Chicago Bulls players reportedly reached out to the National Basketball Players Association due to what they consider to be extreme tactics by new head coach Jim Boylen.

They also considered boycotting Sunday’s practice, which was mandated following a back-to-back (including a 56-point rout by the Boston Celtics.)

Boylen took over coaching duties after Fred Hoiberg was fired.

Per Yahoo Sports:

After taking the helm from fired coach Fred Hoiberg on Monday, Boylen held three two-and-a-half-hour practices in his first week that included extra wind sprints and players doing military-style pushups. Calling for another lengthy practice after the back-to-back led to a near-mutiny and caused the players to reach out to the union, sources said.

Boylen had already gotten under his players’ skin by issuing the ultimate indignity: subbing out all five players on the floor twice in Saturday’s loss. In the first half, the Bulls fell behind 17-0, so the full lineup change was understandable. In the second half, the Bulls had only been outscored 5-3 when Boylen subbed everyone out and the players felt embarrassed.

Late Saturday evening one of the team’s veterans, sources said, initiated a group text relaying that if any player showed up to the facility on Sunday prepared to practice, he would fine them personally, and the players agreed.

A player contacted Boylen to alert him of the team’s decision, but the coach refused to relent, sources said.

Related
Report: Bulls Players Considered Boycotting a Team Practice

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Bulls Players Considered Boycotting a Team Practice

1 day ago
4,056
NBA

Chicago Bulls Fire Head Coach Fred Hoiberg

1 week ago
1,567
SLAMTV

‘Wassup, You Little Bitch’: Allen Iverson Recalls Meeting Michael Jordan

1 month ago
28,887
NBA

Zach LaVine Eats Candy DURING NBA GAMES?!? 🍫 | SLAM Bag Talk

1 month ago
3,414
SLAMTV

Zach LaVine Drops a Career-High 41 Points on the Knicks

1 month ago
1,231
SLAMTV

‘I Was Due for a Big Night’: Klay Thompson Hits a Record 14 Threes

1 month ago
2,346
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Shareef Abdur-Rahim Named G League President

4 mins ago
6

Jimmy Butler Details the Infamous Timberwolves Practice 👀

30 mins ago
553

NBA Kicks of the Night

3 hours ago
720

IMG Enters HOSTILE CROWD vs DeMatha! 🤬

3 hours ago
57

‘I Needed Him’: LeBron James Says Dwyane Wade Fueled His Greatness

8 hours ago
2,586