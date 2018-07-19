Report: Carmelo Anthony Traded to Hawks in Three-Team Deal

The Oklahoma City Thunder are sending Carmelo Anthony and a lottery protected 2022 first round pick to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal that includes point guard Dennis Schroder, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Melo will be waived and the Rockets are frontrunners to sign him in free agency.

Oklahoma City has agreed to trade Carmelo Anthony and a protected 2022 first-round pick to Atlanta for point guard Dennis Schroder and Mike Muscala, league sources tell ESPN. Anthony will be waived, and he will join team of his choice. Rockets are frontrunner. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 19, 2018

Atlanta and OKC had been discussing a possible trade over the past few days.

The move gives the Thunder another ball handler in Schroder and saves them nearly $100 million in luxury tax money, while the Hawks will buy out the remaining $27.9 million on Anthony’s contract.

Anthony will get his entire $27.9M in the buyout and waiver with Hawks. It could take a few days to work thru logistics on trade. ‘Melo met with Rockets and Heat in Las Vegas. Again, Rockets are the frontrunner. https://t.co/2rbDZ7vUu1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 19, 2018

As part of the deal, the Thunder will send Mike Muscala to the 76ers in exchange for Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and Justin Anderson will go from Philly to Atlanta.

