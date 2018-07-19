Report: Carmelo Anthony Traded to Hawks in Three-Team Deal

by July 19, 2018
1,843

The Oklahoma City Thunder are sending Carmelo Anthony and a lottery protected 2022 first round pick to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal that includes point guard Dennis Schroder, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Melo will be waived and the Rockets are frontrunners to sign him in free agency.

Atlanta and OKC had been discussing a possible trade over the past few days.

The move gives the Thunder another ball handler in Schroder and saves them nearly $100 million in luxury tax money, while the Hawks will buy out the remaining $27.9 million on Anthony’s contract.

As part of the deal, the Thunder will send Mike Muscala to the 76ers in exchange for Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and Justin Anderson will go from Philly to Atlanta.

carmelo anthony dennis schroder trade
