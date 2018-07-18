Report: Hawks, Thunder Discussing Carmelo-Schroder Trade

The Thunder and Hawks are discussing a trade centered around swapping Carmelo Anthony and Dennis Schroder, reports Sirus XM NBA Radio’s Mitch Lawrence.

If a deal is reached, Atlanta would buy out Anthony’s contract, per Lawrence.

Oklahoma City would also receive forward Mike Muscala.

Oklahoma City and Atlanta in trade talks, with Thunder targeting Dennis Schroder and Mike Muscala, per sources. Carmelo Anthony would go to Atlanta, with Hawks doing buyout. Atl looking to add asset to make Melo’s buyout a wash. Getting rid of Schroder is No. 1 priority. — Mitch Lawrence (@Mitch_Lawrence) July 18, 2018

