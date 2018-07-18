Report: Hawks, Thunder Discussing Carmelo-Schroder Trade

by July 18, 2018
2,661
carmelo anthony dennis schroder trade

The Thunder and Hawks are discussing a trade centered around swapping Carmelo Anthony and Dennis Schroder, reports Sirus XM NBA Radio’s Mitch Lawrence.

If a deal is reached, Atlanta would buy out Anthony’s contract, per Lawrence.

Oklahoma City would also receive forward Mike Muscala.

