Report: Celtics Fan Banned for Calling DeMarcus Cousins the N-Word

by March 28, 2019
263

DeMarcus Cousins says he has been the subject of racial slurs from NBA fans while playing on the road, and the Boston Celtics have reportedly banned one of them for the rest of this season and next.

The incident is said to have taken place in late January.

Cousins said “there are ignorant individuals in every city.”

Per Yahoo Sports:

“Oh, I’ve been called n—–,” Cousins said. “And it’s crazy because this has happened to me on a few occasions. I reported it to the league, and, you know, I may have said whatever I said back and I was still punished for it.”

Cousins declined to detail where he heard the slurs, but sources told Yahoo Sports that one of the incidents occurred during a road game against the Sacramento Kings, where Cousins used to play. Yahoo Sports learned on Thursday that another incident occurred during the Warriors’ Jan. 26 road game against the Boston Celtics.

Sources told Yahoo Sports that a fan muttered the n-word at Cousins, prompting Cousins to inform TD Garden Arena security.

The fan involved in the incident was banned for the remainder of this season and all of next.

Related DeMarcus Cousins Reveals He’s Been Called Racial Slurs By Fans

   
You Might Also Like

‘I Would Boo Me, Too’: Jimmy Butler Prepared for Minnesota Return

1 hour ago
48

Tim Hardaway Says Anti-Gay Comments Keeping Him Out of Hall of Fame

17 hours ago
6,043

‘The Game’s Easy for Kevin’: Durant Shoots 12-for-13 vs Grizzlies

17 hours ago
793
kevin durant efficient warriors post up

Post Up: Kevin Durant Is Mr. Efficient in Win vs Grizzlies

23 hours ago
2,667

Steve Nash: Luka Doncic an ‘Incredibly Unique Player, Historically’

2 days ago
2,425

DeMarcus Cousins Reveals He’s Been Called Racial Slurs By Fans

3 days ago
3,410

TRENDING


Most Recent

Post Up: Spurs Win for Ginobli, Wade Edges Nowitzki in Final Battle

42 mins ago
27

Giannis Antetokounmpo Avoids ‘a Lot of Relationships’ With NBA Rivals

1 hour ago
59

‘I Would Boo Me, Too’: Jimmy Butler Prepared for Minnesota Return

1 hour ago
48

Luke Walton: ‘I Fully Expect to Be Coaching This Team Again Next Year’

1 hour ago
84

Report: Celtics Fan Banned for Calling DeMarcus Cousins the N-Word

1 hour ago
263