Report: Celtics Fan Banned for Calling DeMarcus Cousins the N-Word

DeMarcus Cousins says he has been the subject of racial slurs from NBA fans while playing on the road, and the Boston Celtics have reportedly banned one of them for the rest of this season and next.

The incident is said to have taken place in late January.

Yahoo Sources: A fan in Boston banned two years for muttering n***** at DeMarcus Cousins during Golden State’s only visit to TD Garden. More details in video link provided. https://t.co/xWpgFu0amH pic.twitter.com/JbtFOt3scZ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 29, 2019

Cousins said “there are ignorant individuals in every city.”

Per Yahoo Sports:

“Oh, I’ve been called n—–,” Cousins said. “And it’s crazy because this has happened to me on a few occasions. I reported it to the league, and, you know, I may have said whatever I said back and I was still punished for it.” Cousins declined to detail where he heard the slurs, but sources told Yahoo Sports that one of the incidents occurred during a road game against the Sacramento Kings, where Cousins used to play. Yahoo Sports learned on Thursday that another incident occurred during the Warriors’ Jan. 26 road game against the Boston Celtics. Sources told Yahoo Sports that a fan muttered the n-word at Cousins, prompting Cousins to inform TD Garden Arena security. The fan involved in the incident was banned for the remainder of this season and all of next.

