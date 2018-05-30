Report: Celtics Interested In Mo Bamba, Could Move Up In Draft

by May 30, 2018
497

The Boston Celtics could use a rim protector — and top prospect Mo Bamba is a very intriguing option.

According to Sean Deveney of the Sporting News, the Celtics have expressed interest in Bamba:

Sources told Sporting News that Boston has expressed interest in Bamba, including interviewing him at the Chicago pre-draft combine two weeks ago. Bamba measured in with a record wingspan of 7-10 in Chicago, reinforcing his status as the most ready-made rim protector in the draft.

In order to land Bamba, Boston would need to move up in the draft. The big man out of Texas is unlikely to slide past the Magic at the No. 6 spot, per Deveney. But Celtics’ team president Danny Ainge has several assets to work with, including young talent, the No. 27 pick this year and possibly three first round picks in 2019.

Both the Grizzlies (selecting fourth) and the Mavericks (selecting fifth) are open to deals, reports Deveney.

Bamba averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game in his sole season with the Longhorns.

RELATED
NBA Exec: Bamba May Have Higher Upside Than Ayton 👀

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Game 7 Of 2018 ECF Matches Highest-Rated NBA Game Ever On ESPN

1 day ago
762
NBA

Danny Ainge: Celtics Need Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward

1 day ago
1,775
NBA

Jeff Green: ‘I Almost Lost it All’

1 day ago
2,024
NBA

Terry Rozier Vows to Dunk on LeBron James Next Season

2 days ago
2,059
kyrie irving absent game 7 nasal surgery
NBA

Kyrie Absent From Game 7 For Nasal Surgery

2 days ago
2,533
marcus smart free agency
NBA

Marcus Smart: ‘I’m Worth More Than $12-14 Million’

2 days ago
4,238
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Stephen Curry

Under Armour Unveils ‘Takeover’ Curry 5 Colorways for NBA Finals

21 mins ago
79

Report: Celtics Interested In Mo Bamba, Could Move Up In Draft

40 mins ago
497
kenneth faried 14th pick nuggets

Rumor: Nuggets Could Use 14th Pick To Offload Faried

1 hour ago
516

NBA Players React To Drake vs. Pusha T Beef 🍿

1 hour ago
2,420

Steve Clifford To Be New Head Coach Of The Orlando Magic

3 hours ago
179