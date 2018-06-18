Kawhi Leonard is believed to prefer to play in Los Angeles should he successfully force his way out of San Antonio, and both the Lakers and Clippers will do everything they can to land the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.
The Clips are reportedly willing to offer forward Tobias Harris and a draft pick for Leonard.
Also here’s me and @BA_Turner on where the Lakers stand with Kawhi and what they’d give up for him. https://t.co/1YsHq1wTTp
— Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) June 16, 2018
Both organizations are said to be concerned with the Cali native’s lingering quad injury, which caused him to miss most of the 2017-18 campaign.
Per the LA Times:
Neither the Lakers nor Clippers have had trade discussions with the Spurs, as both teams have concerns about the severity of Leonard’s injury. He spent several months away from the team while rehabbing, which led to public barbs from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich about Leonard’s absence — an unusual move for the Spurs.
While the Lakers are open to trading any player on their roster, how much they are willing to give up depends on their confidence in his health.
The Clippers have more to offer than the Lakers. They would be willing to create a package with forward Tobias Harris and the 12th or 13th pick in this year’s draft, according to a source not authorized to speak publicly.