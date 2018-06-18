Report: Clippers Willing to Offer Tobias Harris and a Pick for Kawhi Leonard

by June 18, 2018
443

Kawhi Leonard is believed to prefer to play in Los Angeles should he successfully force his way out of San Antonio, and both the Lakers and Clippers will do everything they can to land the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

The Clips are reportedly willing to offer forward Tobias Harris and a draft pick for Leonard.

Both organizations are said to be concerned with the Cali native’s lingering quad injury, which caused him to miss most of the 2017-18 campaign.

Per the LA Times:

Neither the Lakers nor Clippers have had trade discussions with the Spurs, as both teams have concerns about the severity of Leonard’s injury. He spent several months away from the team while rehabbing, which led to public barbs from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich about Leonard’s absence — an unusual move for the Spurs.

While the Lakers are open to trading any player on their roster, how much they are willing to give up depends on their confidence in his health.

The Clippers have more to offer than the Lakers. They would be willing to create a package with forward Tobias Harris and the 12th or 13th pick in this year’s draft, according to a source not authorized to speak publicly.

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Cavaliers ‘Making Calls’ About Kawhi Leonard

2 hours ago
1,571
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Feels Betrayed By the Spurs

5 hours ago
10,476
NBA

Report: Suns Expected to Probe a Kawhi Leonard Trade Using No. 1 Pick

2 days ago
5,780
kawhi leonard trade lakers
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Wants Trade From Spurs

3 days ago
14,199
popovich spurs 2020
NBA

Report: ‘Few in His Orbit’ Expect Popovich To Coach Spurs after 2020 Olympics

5 days ago
4,991
kawhi leonard celtics trade
NBA

Report: Celtics Made Offer for Kawhi Leonard Before Trade Deadline

5 days ago
8,779
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Clippers Willing to Offer Tobias Harris and a Pick for Kawhi Leonard

26 mins ago
443

Report: Cavaliers ‘Making Calls’ About Kawhi Leonard

2 hours ago
1,571

Shaquille O’Neal: LeBron James Shouldn’t Chase Championships

5 hours ago
2,314

Report: Kawhi Leonard Feels Betrayed By the Spurs

5 hours ago
10,476

Zach Randolph’s Brother Shot and Killed Outside Indiana Bar

6 hours ago
1,837