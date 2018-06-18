Kawhi Leonard is believed to prefer to play in Los Angeles should he successfully force his way out of San Antonio, and both the Lakers and Clippers will do everything they can to land the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

The Clips are reportedly willing to offer forward Tobias Harris and a draft pick for Leonard.

Also here’s me and @BA_Turner on where the Lakers stand with Kawhi and what they’d give up for him. https://t.co/1YsHq1wTTp — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) June 16, 2018

Both organizations are said to be concerned with the Cali native’s lingering quad injury, which caused him to miss most of the 2017-18 campaign.

Per the LA Times: