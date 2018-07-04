Report: Devin Booker Finalizing 5-Year, $158 Million Deal With Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns and star shooting guard Devin Booker are reportedly finalizing a five-year, $158 million max contract extension.

The deal is expected to be inked later this week.

The 21-year-old averaged 24.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds last season.

Per ESPN:

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are progressing toward finalizing a five-year, $158 million maximum contract extension as soon as this weekend, league sources told ESPN. The Suns presented the offer to Booker in Los Angeles on Tuesday, sources said.

Both sides plan to finalize the agreement shortly after the conclusion of the moratorium on Friday, league sources said.

Phoenix surrounded Booker with three lottery picks in the past two drafts, including this year’s No. 1 overall pick, center Deandre Ayton, No. 10 pick Mikal Bridges and 2017 No. 4 overall pick Josh Jackson.

