Report: Draymond Green Called Kevin Durant a ‘Bitch’ During Confrontation

by November 13, 2018
6,677

The Golden State Warriors suspended Draymond Green for tonight’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks after he reportedly called fellow All-Star teammate Kevin Durant a “bitch” during a heated verbal exchange Monday night in Los Angeles.

The argument is said to have continued in the Dubs’ locker room following a 121-116 overtime loss to the Clippers.

Durant was upset with Green for not giving up the ball and causing a turnover as time ran out in regulation.

Per Yahoo Sports:

Draymond Green’s one-game suspension for “conduct detrimental to the team” came after he repeatedly called Kevin Durant a “bitch” in a verbal confrontation between the two stars during the Golden State Warriors’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Durant called out Green in the huddle for not passing him the ball at the end of regulation in Monday’s game, which prompted Green to fire back at Durant, sources said. The organization is of the belief that Green cut too deep in his disagreement with Durant, sources said.

Klay Thompson, who is typically reserved, spoke up in the locker room to the surprise of his teammates about the altercation and stressed the importance of sticking together, sources said.

