Report: Draymond Green Told Kevin Durant ‘We Won Without You. Leave’

by November 16, 2018
The Warriors suspended Draymond Green for one game without pay after he repeatedly lashed out at Kevin Durant earlier this week.

Green reportedly called KD a “bitch,” and told the reigning NBA Finals MVP that the team did not “need” him.

Alluding to Durant’s impending free agency, Green is said to have taunted his teammate that he could leave and Golden State would keep winning.

Per Yahoo Sports:

Green called Durant a “bitch” multiple times, sources said. In a summarized version, sources said Green shouted, “You’re a bitch and you know you’re a bitch.” The rhetoric, sources said, continued even when Kerr attempted to direct the team’s attention to his whiteboard.

But what ultimately led to Green’s suspension, sources said, was a remark in which he dared Durant to bolt in free agency next summer. Durant has a player option for the 2019-20 season, and the Warriors want their superteam intact for the opening of their new arena, the Chase Center, in San Francisco next season.

Green blurted to Durant something along the lines of, “We don’t need you. We won without you. Leave,” sources said.

