Report: Dwane Casey Named National Basketball Coaches Association’s COY

by May 09, 2018
513

Amid rumors that the Raptors are strongly considering moving on from Dwane Casey, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports that Casey will be named the National Basketball Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year for the 2017-18 season:

Dwane Casey of the Toronto Raptors has been selected as the National Basketball Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year for the 2017-18 season, according to two people with knowledge of the voting.

Casey will be formally announced as the winner of the N.B.C.A. trophy — which is named in honor of the association’s longtime executive director Michael H. Goldberg — later Wednesday according to the people, who were not authorized to speak publicly about the results.

The NBCA’s Coach of the Year award – separate from the NBA’s COY – is voted on by the League’s 30 head coaches.

According to Stein, Casey, who led Toronto to a franchise-best 59 wins in the regular season, was just one of eight people to receive votes in the balloting. The other seven: Philadelphia’s Brett Brown, Houston’s Mike D’Antoni, Indiana’s Nate McMillan, San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich, Utah’s Quin Snyder, Portland’s Terry Stotts and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Doc Rivers.

RELATED
DeMar DeRozan And Kyle Lowry Voice Their Support For Dwane Casey

  
