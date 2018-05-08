DeMar DeRozan And Kyle Lowry Voice Their Support For Dwane Casey

by May 08, 2018
782

As reports were surfacing that the Raptors are “strongly leaning” towards firing Dwane Casey, All-Stars DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry stressed their support for Toronto’s current head coach.

Players cleared out their lockers on Tuesday after getting swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semis.

During their respective exit interviews, DeRozan and Lowry both talked about how instrumental Casey has been in their careers, per Blake Murphy of The Athletic:

 

The Raps won a franchise-best 59 games this season before losing to Cleveland in the playoffs again.

