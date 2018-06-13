Report: ‘Growing Belief’ Paul George Re-Signs With OKC

by June 13, 2018
3,563

Reportedly, there is a “growing belief” around the NBA that Paul George will be back in OKC next season.

George, 28, becomes an unrestricted free agent July 1.

The Thunder are said to have a “far better chance” to re-sign PG this summer than most had expected.

Per the NY Times:

There is a growing belief around the league that Oklahoma City has a far better chance to retain the free agent-to-be Paul George than many believed when the Thunder crashed out of the first round of the playoffs.

As George prepares to field the Lakers’ long-anticipated interest, his willingness to post an Instagram picture of himself last month from a hospital bed after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee has helped to fuel the notion in some corners that he’s in no rush to leave OKC.

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Kobe Bryant Won’t Sit in Lakers Free Agency Meetings

5 hours ago
2,208
NBA

Kyrie Irving: ‘We’ll See What Management Decides’ on LeBron James

6 hours ago
4,837
NBA

Kevin Durant: Free Agency ‘Will Make the League Better’

1 day ago
3,824
NBA

Warriors to Pay Kevin Durant ‘Whatever He Wants’

1 day ago
3,479
NBA

Marcus Smart Not Worried About ‘Fake’ Celtics Fans

1 day ago
2,044
NBA

Kevin Durant: Warriors Knew Series Was Over After JR Smith’s Blunder

1 day ago
5,287
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Stephen Curry

Under Armour Releases Two Limited Edition Curry 5 Colorways in Oakland

2 hours ago
154

Cherokee Parks’ Inspirational Journey Back To Basketball

2 hours ago
841
popovich spurs 2020

Report: ‘Few in His Orbit’ Expect Popovich To Coach Spurs after 2020 Olympics

2 hours ago
2,913
kawhi leonard celtics trade

Report: Celtics Made Offer for Kawhi Leonard Before Trade Deadline

3 hours ago
3,572

Draymond Green: ‘I Took Less So We Could Go After KD’

5 hours ago
1,333