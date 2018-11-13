Report: Houston Planning to Waive Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony and the Houston Rockets are reportedly on the verge of breaking up just after 10 games.

Melo’s reps are said to be gathering intel around the NBA about where he’ll end up next.

Sources on ESPN: With no ongoing discussions to rejoin the Rockets, Carmelo Anthony's reps spent Monday gathering information from NBA front offices to find a landing spot. https://t.co/U6tTBZ4ihO — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 12, 2018

Rival front-offices are understandably perplexed that Anthony’s time in H-Town was so short-lived.

Per ESPN:

With no ongoing discussions about Carmelo Anthony rejoining the Houston Rockets, his representatives spent Monday gathering information from NBA front offices about a potential landing spot for the 10-time All-Star forward, league sources told ESPN. Barring a change of direction, the Rockets are moving toward waiving Anthony in the near future, league sources said. Anthony, 34, has remained eager to play and try to contribute to the Rockets, sources said.

