Report: Houston Planning to Waive Carmelo Anthony

by November 13, 2018
33

Carmelo Anthony and the Houston Rockets are reportedly on the verge of breaking up just after 10 games.

Melo’s reps are said to be gathering intel around the NBA about where he’ll end up next.

Rival front-offices are understandably perplexed that Anthony’s time in H-Town was so short-lived.

Per ESPN:

With no ongoing discussions about Carmelo Anthony rejoining the Houston Rockets, his representatives spent Monday gathering information from NBA front offices about a potential landing spot for the 10-time All-Star forward, league sources told ESPN.

Barring a change of direction, the Rockets are moving toward waiving Anthony in the near future, league sources said.

Anthony, 34, has remained eager to play and try to contribute to the Rockets, sources said.

