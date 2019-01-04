Report: Jimmy Butler Aggressively Challenging Brett Brown’s System

by January 04, 2019
3,840

Jimmy Butler has reportedly “aggressively challenged” Sixers head coach Brett Brown‘s system.

Butler is said to have acted in a “disrespectful” manner during a recent film session.

Brown reportedly told people within Philly’s organization that he had no issue with the exchange.

Butler, a five-time NBA All-Star, will become a free agent this summer.

Per ESPN:

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Jimmy Butler has aggressively challenged coach Brett Brown on his role in the offense, complicating an already tenuous chemistry among the team’s Big 3 hierarchy, league sources told ESPN.

Butler has been vocal in his contesting of Brown and his system, including a recent film session in Portland that some witnesses considered “disrespectful” and beyond normal player-coach discourse.

Brown, who signed a contract extension in the offseason, remains a popular figure with ownership and management. Around the organization, there’s an urgency for Brown and his coaching staff to stabilize the situation, sources said.

“What’s most — by a mile — lately, on my mind, is the growth of a team, and the cohesion and the ability to share in somebody else’s success,” Brown said after Monday’s victory over the Clippers. “The ability to communicate candidly, to coexist. That’s all I care about.

“We’re coming together. We have a new opportunity. You don’t just click your heels and throw Jimmy Butler in and everybody’s going to be playing the same way and style. It [doesn’t] work like that. So my job is to grow a team. Ben and Jo, Jo and Jimmy, go anywhere you want. Those four are huge. Playing together is what’s always, by a long shot, on my mind.”

