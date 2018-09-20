Report: Jimmy Butler Prefers Trade to the Clippers

Jimmy Butler has informed the Timberwolves of his desire to leave town, and he reportedly would prefer to be traded to the LA Clippers.
The Clips will be able to offer two max contracts to free agents next summer.
ESPN story on Jimmy Butler’s determination to land on the Clippers armed with a co-star in summer free agency. https://t.co/T5llC0gkwA
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 20, 2018
The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are also said to be on Butler’s three-team wish list.
Per ESPN:
The Clippers have two max contract slots available in July, and are emerging as a front-runner for Toronto’s All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard when he becomes a free agent in July, league sources said.
Butler’s ability to partner on the Clippers with a second star player in a deep summer free agency market holds a strong appeal to Butler, league sources said.
The Brooklyn Nets’ ability to sign two max free agents in the summer will keep them in consideration for Butler, but he has prioritized the Clippers and Knicks over them, league sources said.