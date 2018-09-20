Report: Jimmy Butler Prefers Trade to the Clippers

Jimmy Butler has informed the Timberwolves of his desire to leave town, and he reportedly would prefer to be traded to the LA Clippers.

The Clips will be able to offer two max contracts to free agents next summer.

ESPN story on Jimmy Butler’s determination to land on the Clippers armed with a co-star in summer free agency. https://t.co/T5llC0gkwA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 20, 2018

The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are also said to be on Butler’s three-team wish list.

Per ESPN: