Report: Joakim Noah, Memphis Grizzlies Expected to Agree to Deal

by November 24, 2018
1,022

Big man Joakim Noah and the Memphis Grizzlies are expected to come to terms on a deal late next week, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania:

Noah, 33, was waived by the New York Knicks in October. The former Defensive Player of the Year has averaged 8.9 points and 9.3 rebounds for his career.

