Report: Joakim Noah, Memphis Grizzlies Expected to Agree to Deal

Big man Joakim Noah and the Memphis Grizzlies are expected to come to terms on a deal late next week, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania:

Sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: Joakim Noah and the Memphis Grizzlies are expected to meet late next week and come to terms on a deal — in what has been a nearly two month-long courtship. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 24, 2018

Noah, 33, was waived by the New York Knicks in October. The former Defensive Player of the Year has averaged 8.9 points and 9.3 rebounds for his career.

