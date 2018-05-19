Report: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves ‘Not In A Good Place Internally’

by May 19, 2018
1,592

The relationship between All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly shaky, according to ESPN‘s Zach Lowe and Brian Windhorst.

Lowe said on his most recent podcast that the two sides are “not in a good place internally,” and Windhorst went as far as to suggest that Towns’ name could come up in trade rumors.

“I don’t think Anthony Davis is going anywhere any time soon,” Windhorst said. “But Karl Towns…now that might be a different story.”

Towns averaged 21.3 points and 12.3 rebounds this season, but struggled through the first round of the playoffs, as Minnesota was eliminated by the Rockets in five games.

RELATED
Charles Barkley: Karl-Anthony Towns ‘So Limited Offensively’

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Jimmy Butler Was Stuck On A Mountain Because He’s Afraid Of Heights 😂

1 week ago
2,119
NBA

Report: Wolves Assistant Rick Brunson Resigns Amid Improper Conduct Allegations

2 weeks ago
2,416
NBA

Andrew Wiggins: ‘I Didn’t Have the Best Season’

2 weeks ago
3,338
NBA

Agent: Jimmy Butler Not Responsible for Recruiting Free Agents to Minny

3 weeks ago
3,990
Donovan Mitchell
NBA

Post Up: Rockets Win In Historic Fashion And Jazz Stunningly Beat Up OKC

4 weeks ago
2,077
James Harden
NBA

Rockets Score NBA Playoff Record 50 Points In 3rd Quarter Against Timberwolves

4 weeks ago
1,573
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Joel Embiid Is Not A Fan Of Water Slides 😂

2 hours ago
148

Luka Doncic Wins EuroLeague MVP 🏆

3 hours ago
344

Jason Terry Explains What He Was Thinking When LeBron POSTERIZED Him

5 hours ago
1,997

Report: Bill Russell Was Rushed To Hospital For Dehydration, Released Saturday

6 hours ago
393

Suns GM Ryan McDonough: ‘We’re Certainly Open’ To Trading The No. 1 Pick 👀

6 hours ago
503