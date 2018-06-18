Report: Kawhi Leonard Feels Betrayed By the Spurs

June 18, 2018
Kawhi Leonard reportedly wants out of San Antonio, and isn’t too worried about missing out on a five-year, $219-million contract extension from the Spurs this summer.

Leonard, 26, is said to be feeling betrayed by the Spurs and their handling of his lingering quad injury.

Kawhi reportedly prefers the Los Angeles Lakers as a trade destination.

Per ESPN:

Leonard, according to sources, has grown frustrated with how the organization handled his quad injury and feels the franchise turned on him once he sought a second opinion.

A source with the Spurs told ESPN that Leonard hasn’t asked them for a trade.

Leonard has communicated with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich in recent days, sources say, but the two have yet to speak in person.

  
