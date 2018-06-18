Report: Kawhi Leonard Feels Betrayed By the Spurs

Kawhi Leonard reportedly wants out of San Antonio, and isn’t too worried about missing out on a five-year, $219-million contract extension from the Spurs this summer.

Leonard, 26, is said to be feeling betrayed by the Spurs and their handling of his lingering quad injury.

Kawhi Leonard isn't concerned about missing out on the supermax, sources tell ESPN. There's a feeling of betrayal that at this juncture, appears irreparable. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 15, 2018

Kawhi reportedly prefers the Los Angeles Lakers as a trade destination.

Per ESPN: