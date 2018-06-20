Report: Kawhi Leonard and Gregg Popovich Hold Meeting

by June 20, 2018
2,473

Kawhi Leonard and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich reportedly met in San Diego on Tuesday, as the organization attemps to salvage their relationship with the disgruntled superstar.

Leonard is said to be “irate” with how San Antonio’s players and coaching staff handled his lingering quad injury.

Kawhi reportedly didn’t even want to have a sit down with Pop.

Per ESPN:

Leonard had told confidants that he did not want to sit down with Popovich and has been purposely difficult for the Spurs to reach recently. Among the issues, Leonard is angry over what he believes was the Spurs’ mishandling of his quad injury, and he remains irate with public comments from teammate Tony Parker and Popovich that he felt were not supportive of him, league sources said.

The Spurs’ official priority has been to try to talk with Leonard to work through the issues, league sources said. That has been communicated to those teams seeking trade talks, although the Spurs have encouraged some rival team executives calling about Leonard to present an offer if they so choose, league sources said.

So far, the Spurs have been largely reluctant to give teams guidance on the players, or packages, that would interest them in trades, sources said.

Related
Report: Kawhi Leonard Feels Betrayed By the Spurs

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard to Inform Teams He Wants to Sign in L.A.

6 hours ago
6,936
NBA

Report: Chris Paul Telling People LeBron James Wants to Play in L.A.

1 day ago
11,727
rudy gay free agent spurs
NBA

Report: Rudy Gay To Become Free Agent after Opting Out

2 days ago
1,221
NBA

Report: Clippers Willing to Offer Tobias Harris and a Pick for Kawhi Leonard

2 days ago
4,318
NBA

Report: Cavaliers ‘Making Calls’ About Kawhi Leonard

2 days ago
4,458
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Feels Betrayed By the Spurs

2 days ago
15,756
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Draymond Green: Warriors Should Draft ’16-Game Players’

12 mins ago
202
doncic hawks draft

Report: Hawks Eyeing Luka Doncic with No. 3 Pick

39 mins ago
172

Michael Porter Jr: ‘I’m a Mix of Giannis and KD’

47 mins ago
212
dwight howard trade mozgov

Report: Hornets Trade Dwight Howard To Nets For Mozgov

4 hours ago
2,137

Report: Kawhi Leonard to Inform Teams He Wants to Sign in L.A.

6 hours ago
6,936