Report: Kawhi Leonard to Skip USA Basketball Minicamp

by July 25, 2018
231

Kawhi Leonard will reportedly not be attending the USA Basketball minicamp in Las Vegas this week, after all.

Leonard will instead focus on preparing to hoop for his new squad.

Kawhi reportedly passed his physical with the Toronto Raptors, making the trade with the San Antonio Spurs official.

Per ESPN:

Kawhi Leonard has passed his physical with the Toronto Raptors, making the blockbuster deal with the San Antonio Spurs official, sources told ESPN.

Danny Green, who was sent to the Raptors with Leonard, and DeMar DeRozan, now with the Spurs, also have passed their physicals.

Meanwhile, sources told ESPN’s Chris Haynes that Leonard will not attend Team USA minicamp in Las Vegas next week. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is the coach of that team.

Before the Toronto deal, sources had said that Leonard was seriously considering participating as a means to showcase the status of his recovery to prospective trade partners.

Related
Report: Kawhi Leonard Won’t Hold Out from Playing in Toronto

      
You Might Also Like
NBA

David Robinson Says Kawhi Leonard Ignored His Outreach

23 hours ago
4,905
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Says Thank You to Toronto

4 days ago
6,440
NBA

On The Rise: OG Anunoby is Primed to Take Another Big Leap 🔋

5 days ago
5,422
NBA

Gregg Popovich: ‘Time to Move on’ from Kawhi Leonard

6 days ago
2,292
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Won’t Hold Out from Playing in Toronto

6 days ago
12,898
NBA

DeMar DeRozan: ‘Ain’t No Loyalty in This Game’

1 week ago
33,089
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Lou Williams: Clippers the ‘Better Team in L.A.’

4 mins ago
10

Report: Kawhi Leonard to Skip USA Basketball Minicamp

35 mins ago
231

Sharife Cooper scorches the nets for 56 POINTS in Championship Game 🔥

12 hours ago
Gordon Hayward

Report: New Balance to Relaunch Basketball Category, Want to Sign Gordon Hayward

19 hours ago
2,070
kevin love extension cavaliers

Report: Kevin Love Signs 4-Year, $120M Extension with Cavs

20 hours ago
1,289