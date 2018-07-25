Report: Kawhi Leonard to Skip USA Basketball Minicamp

Kawhi Leonard will reportedly not be attending the USA Basketball minicamp in Las Vegas this week, after all.

Leonard will instead focus on preparing to hoop for his new squad.

Toronto forward Kawhi Leonard will not attend USA Basketball minicamp in Las Vegas this week, league sources tell ESPN. He will use time to prepare for transition to new team. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 25, 2018

Kawhi reportedly passed his physical with the Toronto Raptors, making the trade with the San Antonio Spurs official.

In other Team USA news, the Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan is expected to take part in Vegas camp this week with his new NBA/international coach, Gregg Popovich. So while Kawhi won’t attend, the other superstar half of that trade is expected to be there. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 25, 2018

Per ESPN:

Kawhi Leonard has passed his physical with the Toronto Raptors, making the blockbuster deal with the San Antonio Spurs official, sources told ESPN. Danny Green, who was sent to the Raptors with Leonard, and DeMar DeRozan, now with the Spurs, also have passed their physicals. Meanwhile, sources told ESPN’s Chris Haynes that Leonard will not attend Team USA minicamp in Las Vegas next week. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is the coach of that team. Before the Toronto deal, sources had said that Leonard was seriously considering participating as a means to showcase the status of his recovery to prospective trade partners.

