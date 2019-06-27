Report: Kawhi Leonard to Meet With Lakers and Clippers in Free Agency

by June 27, 2019
413

Kawhi Leonard will reportedly grant free agency meetings to both the Lakers and Clippers in Los Angeles.

Leonard, 27, declined a $21.3 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent.

The reigning Finals MVP is expected to allow the Toronto Raptors to make the final presentation in an effort to convince him to re-sign with the NBA champs.

Per Yahoo Sports:

The Lakers are positioned to sign one max player in free agency, and the Clippers have space for two max spots. The 2019 Finals MVP also is seriously considering re-signing with the Raptors, sources said.

The New York Knicks are also working on securing a meeting with Leonard, sources said.

Leonard, 27, is perhaps the top free agent on the market, and the Raptors are the only team that can offer him a max contract for five years and $190 million.

Related Masai Ujiri: Raptors ‘Confident’ About Retaining Kawhi Leonard

     
You Might Also Like

Report: Klay Thompson to Listen to L.A. Teams if Warriors Don’t Offer Max Deal

1 hour ago
96
Rodney Hood of the Portland Trail Blazers

CBA Explained: Qualifying Offers

10 hours ago
341
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans

LeBron James Gifts Jersey No. 23 To Anthony Davis

10 hours ago
8,212

Lakers Free Up Space For Max Free Agent As Wizards Join Anthony Davis Trade

10 hours ago
8,029

Dion Waiters & Mario Chalmers vs. Brandon Knight at Remy Workouts! 👀

11 hours ago
242
Nerlens Noel of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Nerlens Noel Will Not Pick Up 2019-20 Player Option

11 hours ago
1,055

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Klay Thompson to Listen to L.A. Teams if Warriors Don’t Offer Max Deal

1 hour ago
96

Report: Kawhi Leonard to Meet With Lakers and Clippers in Free Agency

1 hour ago
413
Rodney Hood of the Portland Trail Blazers

CBA Explained: Qualifying Offers

10 hours ago
341
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans

LeBron James Gifts Jersey No. 23 To Anthony Davis

10 hours ago
8,212

Lakers Free Up Space For Max Free Agent As Wizards Join Anthony Davis Trade

10 hours ago
8,029