Report: Kawhi Leonard to Meet With Lakers and Clippers in Free Agency

Kawhi Leonard will reportedly grant free agency meetings to both the Lakers and Clippers in Los Angeles.

Leonard, 27, declined a $21.3 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent.

Yahoo Sources: Kawhi Leonard intends to meet with the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers when free agency commences. https://t.co/dYjf4oSBy1 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 27, 2019

The reigning Finals MVP is expected to allow the Toronto Raptors to make the final presentation in an effort to convince him to re-sign with the NBA champs.

Free agent Kawhi Leonard is expected to allow the Toronto Raptors to make the final meeting presentation among the teams visiting with him in Los Angeles next week, league sources tell ESPN. The incumbent often prefers to go last in trying to convince a player to stay with team. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2019

Per Yahoo Sports:

The Lakers are positioned to sign one max player in free agency, and the Clippers have space for two max spots. The 2019 Finals MVP also is seriously considering re-signing with the Raptors, sources said. The New York Knicks are also working on securing a meeting with Leonard, sources said. Leonard, 27, is perhaps the top free agent on the market, and the Raptors are the only team that can offer him a max contract for five years and $190 million.

Related Masai Ujiri: Raptors ‘Confident’ About Retaining Kawhi Leonard