Report: Kawhi Leonard Wants Gregg Popovich to ‘Tweak Some Things’

Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs’ braintrust are expected to meet soon, and according to a rival team executive, the superstar forward wants head coach Gregg Popovich to “tweak some things.”

Leonard’s lingering quad injury limited him to just nine games this season, and created a rift with the organization.

San Antonio can offer Leonard a five-year, $219-million “super max” deal this summer.

Per the NY Daily News: