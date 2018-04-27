Report: Kawhi Leonard Wants Gregg Popovich to ‘Tweak Some Things’

Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs’ braintrust are expected to meet soon, and according to a rival team executive, the superstar forward wants head coach Gregg Popovich to “tweak some things.”
Leonard’s lingering quad injury limited him to just nine games this season, and created a rift with the organization.
Kawhi Leonard’s potential split from the Spurs could be the story of the NBA summer, and @nyknicks should be interested… even if it means parting with Kristaps Porzingis, writes @FisolaNYDN https://t.co/w6LaXk1iNY pic.twitter.com/Uf6zGHJk8Y
— NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) April 25, 2018
San Antonio can offer Leonard a five-year, $219-million “super max” deal this summer.
Per the NY Daily News:
The Spurs, though, have a difficult decision on their hands. Do you invest the richest contract in franchise history for a player who didn’t exactly rush back to play this season and who has missed a ton of games over his career? In his first six seasons, Leonard missed 78 games. This year he was out 73. That’s nearly two full seasons of games missed in seven years.
“Don’t you have to sign him,” asks one rival executive. “From what I understand, he wants (Gregg) Popovich to lighten up a little with practice and tweak some things. The Spurs may not want to change their ways, but this is Kawhi Leonard we’re talking about.”
A meeting between Leonard, Popovich and general manager R.C. Buford will either mend fences or lead to a high-profile divorce.