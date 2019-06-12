Report: Kevin Durant ‘Not Anywhere Close to 100 Percent’ in Game 5

Kevin Durant was reportedly “not anywhere close to 100 percent” as he suited up Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

As fate would have it, Golden State ended up extending the title round with a thrilling 106-105 win over the Toronto Raptors, after Durant suffered a devasting Achilles injury.

Yahoo Sources: Inside all Kevin Durant endured during rehab, what happened right before Game 5 and the costly aftermath that sheds light on the Warrior he truly is. https://t.co/nmDdzKHYOg — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 11, 2019

KD reportedly flew to New York for a conclusive MRI, while his Warriors teammates went back to Oakland with their backs still firmly up against the wall.

Per Yahoo Sports:

Family, teammates and confidants routinely checked on Durant during his quest to rejoin his guys on the court. Each time, Durant explained that he was working to speed up the process but was still experiencing discomfort pushing off his right foot, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Sources described Durant as being in agony because he was unable to help his teammates. Some of Durant’s NBA peers who are interested in his next free-agent destination wondered if he’s happy in the Bay Area and plotted how to pitch their teams to the future Hall of Famer. “I can’t be recruited,” Durant told Yahoo Sports last week. “Write that.” Even though he was cleared for Game 5, Durant was not anywhere close to 100 percent, sources said. The individual workout sessions and the light practice session on Sunday could not simulate the rigors of an ultra-competitive championship game.

