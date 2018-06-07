Kevin Durant is on the brink of winning his second consecutive championship with the Golden State Warriors and has no plans of testing the free agency waters this summer, per Rachel Nichols.

.@Rachel__Nichols coming in hot with the KD scoop 👀 pic.twitter.com/2A4YCY096a — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 7, 2018

Durant is expected to opt out of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent. By declining his player option for $26.2 million next season, Durant can negotiate a new long-term contract with the Warriors and stay with the team for the foreseeable future.

Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, Nick Young, Patrick McCaw, Kevin Looney, Zaza Pachulia and JaVale McGee are the Warriors’ other pending free agents.