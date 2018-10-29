Report: Kevin Love Could Miss More Than a Month with Toe Injury

by October 29, 2018
29

Kevin Love could miss a lot of time with an injured toe on his left foot, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst. The team is reportedly preparing for the “strong possibility” of being without their All-Star big man for over a month.

The injury has persisted since the preseason for Love, who sat out the last two games and is consulting with doctors early this week. Cleveland is off to an 0-6 start.

