Report: Klay Thompson Dealing With High Ankle Sprain, Planning to Play in Game 2

Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson is receiving around-the-clock treatment on a high left ankle sprain with plans to play in Game 2 Sunday, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Thompson suffered the injury in the first quarter of Game 1, but returned to help lead the Warriors to a 124-114 OT victory.

