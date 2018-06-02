Report: Klay Thompson Dealing With High Ankle Sprain, Planning to Play in Game 2

by June 02, 2018
129

Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson is receiving around-the-clock treatment on a high left ankle sprain with plans to play in Game 2 Sunday, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Thompson suffered the injury in the first quarter of Game 1, but returned to help lead the Warriors to a 124-114 OT victory.

