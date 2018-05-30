LeBron Responds To Fans Who Think Cavs-Warriors Rematch Is Bad For NBA

by May 30, 2018
369

Many followers of the NBA are frustrated to see the same two teams in the Finals — Cleveland and Golden State — for the fourth consecutive year.

LeBron James has a message for these fans, and for the rest of the teams in the League: “If you want to see somebody else in the [Finals], then you gotta beat them.”

Asked about the Finals rematch, Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson had a similar response, via Daniel Brown of the San Jose Mercury News:

Game 1 is set for 9pm ET Thursday at Oracle Arena.

One Assistant Coach Wouldn’t Be Surprised If LeBron Averaged 50 POINTS In Finals

    
