Report: Knicks ‘Have The Hots’ For Trae Young, Interest Is Mutual 👀

Trae Young’s father, Ray, told the New York Daily News last week that his son would be prepared to flourish under the New York spotlight:
“That’s what Trae lives for. He lives for that type of stuff. Just think about it: He’s probably the most talked about, most publicized kid in this draft and he’s been through it all … Trae’s been scrutinized to the point that he has thick skin. None of that stuff is going to bother him.”
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor added that he’s been told feelings are mutual between Young and the New York Knicks:
“Multiple league sources told me that the Knicks have the hots for the Oklahoma point guard, so the interest is mutual. It’s easy to understand why: Young is an ideal fit alongside Frank Ntilikina, whom the Knicks view as a 2-guard who can occasionally run the offense. Ntilikina could space the floor to allow Young to work his magic on the ball; conversely, Young could race through screens off the ball to get open for 3s while Ntilikina initiates the offense. It’d be a perfect pairing to ease the workload on Kristaps Porzingis.”