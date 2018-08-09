Report: Knicks to Part Ways With Joakim Noah Before Training Camp

The New York Knicks remain determined to cut Joakim Noah loose, and reporteldy plan to make the breakup official prior to the start of training camp next month.

The exiled center will either be traded or waived.

Noah, 33, has two years and $37.8 million left on his deal.

The New York Knicks remain unlikely to reincorporate exiled center Joakim Noah into the team under new coach David Fizdale and still plan to part ways with the veteran big man before training camp, league sources told ESPN. Unless general manager Scott Perry can find a trade that includes Noah, the Knicks will use the NBA’s waive-and-stretch provision to release Noah sometime after Sept. 1, league sources said. After the hiring of Fizdale in June, Knicks management didn’t rule out the possibility of Noah rejoining the organization for the 2018-19 season, but that scenario has gained no traction, league sources said.

