Report: Knicks to Part Ways With Joakim Noah Before Training Camp

by August 09, 2018
44

The New York Knicks remain determined to cut Joakim Noah loose, and reporteldy plan to make the breakup official prior to the start of training camp next month.

The exiled center will either be traded or waived.

Noah, 33, has two years and $37.8 million left on his deal.

Per ESPN:

The New York Knicks remain unlikely to reincorporate exiled center Joakim Noah into the team under new coach David Fizdale and still plan to part ways with the veteran big man before training camp, league sources told ESPN.

Unless general manager Scott Perry can find a trade that includes Noah, the Knicks will use the NBA’s waive-and-stretch provision to release Noah sometime after Sept. 1, league sources said.

After the hiring of Fizdale in June, Knicks management didn’t rule out the possibility of Noah rejoining the organization for the 2018-19 season, but that scenario has gained no traction, league sources said.

Related
Jeff Hornacek: Knicks Have ‘Moved On’ From Joakim Noah

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Lakers to Face the Warriors on Christmas

1 day ago
8,152
NBA

David Fizdale: ‘I Want to Take the Knicks to the Championship’

1 week ago
2,978
NBA

Enes Kanter: NBA Only Has ‘Five Teams’

2 weeks ago
33,321
SLAMTV

Trey Burke Drops 35 Points at Dyckman 🔥

3 weeks ago
17,001
NBA

Tim Hardaway Jr Considered Quitting Basketball in the G League

3 weeks ago
13,251
SLAMTV

Kevin Knox GOES OFF for 29 Points in Summer League 🔥

4 weeks ago
2,509
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Knicks to Part Ways With Joakim Noah Before Training Camp

13 mins ago
44

Stephen Curry: Donald Trump’s LeBron James Tweet Racist

43 mins ago
324

The Nation’s Best HS Hoopers Put in Work at Stephen Curry’s Camp 🍿

17 hours ago
493

NBA Releases National TV Schedule for First Week, Christmas, MLK Day ‼️

18 hours ago
1,239

Orlando Magic Unveil 30th Anniversary Throwback Jerseys 👀

18 hours ago
953