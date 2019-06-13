Report: Kyrie Irving Hasn’t Ruled Out Re-Signing With Celtics

by June 13, 2019
1,067

Kyrie Irving reportedly still has not ruled out re-signing with the Celtics as an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Irving, 27, is opting out of the final year (and $21.3 million) of his current deal and parted ways with his agent.

Boston, meanwhile, continues to pursue a blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis.

Per The Boston Herald:

The Celtics have known from the start that the All-Star point guard will not be accepting the $21,329,752 for next season and will look to sign a longer term deal. The club is not waiting on the deadline, in that Irving does not have to opt out; the final year on the contract is removed if he does nothing.

According to multiple league sources, Irving still has not removed the Celtics from consideration as he contemplates where to sign as a free agent, though the assumption around the NBA was he was looking to go elsewhere to join up with another marquee free agent. That concept was placed in some measure of doubt when Kevin Durant — the most prominent of the potential 2019 free agents — suffered a ruptured Achilles’ tendon in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night.

For example, knowing what Irving will do could impact what the Celtics offer for Davis.

At this point, however, sources continue to indicate the club is intent on trying to secure him no matter what else transpires — and regardless of statements that, if acquired, Davis will not re-sign with the Celtics when he can become a free agent in 2020, a sentiment most recently expressed in comments by his agent to Sports Illustrated.

Related Danny Ainge Will ‘Never Regret’ Trading for Kyrie Irving

    
You Might Also Like

Agent: Celtics Can Trade for Anthony Davis ‘But It’ll Be for One Year’

20 hours ago
1,573

Kevin Durant: ‘It’s Going to Be a Journey But I’m Built for This’

20 hours ago
2,163
Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans

Celtics, Lakers Engage Pels In Separate Anthony Davis Trade Talks

1 day ago
1,540
Aron Baynes of the Boston Celtics

Aron Baynes Exercises 2019-20 Player Option

1 day ago
436

Kyrie Irving Turns Down Option, Changes Agents

1 day ago
2,334

Anthony Davis Reduces List of Preferred Destinations to Lakers, Knicks

3 days ago
2,649

TRENDING


Most Recent
Jonas Valanciunas of the Memphis Grizzlies

Jonas Valanciunas To Decline 2019-20 Player Option

2 hours ago
253

Report: Kyrie Irving Hasn’t Ruled Out Re-Signing With Celtics

3 hours ago
1,067
Megan Gustafson of the Iowa Hawkeyes

Dallas Wings Sign Megan Gustafson

3 hours ago
209
greg brown day in the life

Greg Brown Ain’t Bambi NO MORE 💪🏽 SLAM Day in the Life

5 hours ago
20
Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets

Kemba Walker Open To Taking Less Than Max From Hornets

5 hours ago
988