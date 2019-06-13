Report: Kyrie Irving Hasn’t Ruled Out Re-Signing With Celtics

Kyrie Irving reportedly still has not ruled out re-signing with the Celtics as an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Irving, 27, is opting out of the final year (and $21.3 million) of his current deal and parted ways with his agent.

NEW:

Celtics update as Baynes opts in, Davis trade talks continue, etc.https://t.co/NgQzDApxvb — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) June 13, 2019

Boston, meanwhile, continues to pursue a blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis.

Per The Boston Herald:

The Celtics have known from the start that the All-Star point guard will not be accepting the $21,329,752 for next season and will look to sign a longer term deal. The club is not waiting on the deadline, in that Irving does not have to opt out; the final year on the contract is removed if he does nothing. According to multiple league sources, Irving still has not removed the Celtics from consideration as he contemplates where to sign as a free agent, though the assumption around the NBA was he was looking to go elsewhere to join up with another marquee free agent. That concept was placed in some measure of doubt when Kevin Durant — the most prominent of the potential 2019 free agents — suffered a ruptured Achilles’ tendon in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night. For example, knowing what Irving will do could impact what the Celtics offer for Davis. At this point, however, sources continue to indicate the club is intent on trying to secure him no matter what else transpires — and regardless of statements that, if acquired, Davis will not re-sign with the Celtics when he can become a free agent in 2020, a sentiment most recently expressed in comments by his agent to Sports Illustrated.

