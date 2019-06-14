Report: Kyrie Irving ‘Prepared’ to Sign With Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving is reportedlly “prepared” to sign on the dotted line in Brooklyn as a free agent next month.

Irving, 27, parted ways with his agent and is expected to join Roc Nation.

Kyrie and the Boston Celtics are headed into a summer of deep uncertainty, after trudging through an unhappy and disappointing 2018-19 campaign.

According to a source with ties to Roc Nation, the organization expected to become Irving’s new representative, the All-Star point guard is prepared to sign with the Brooklyn Nets when he becomes a free agent next month. A separate league source told the Herald that his team (not the Celtics) has received the same information and is operating under the belief that Irving wants to join the Nets. At present, the [Kevin] Durant situation appears to be having no bearing on Irving. As reported here last month, a Golden State source said that Irving had definitely spoken to Durant about teaming up once they became free agents. Another source in that story said the problem was that Irving wanted Brooklyn, while Durant was leaning hard to the Knicks. “This is the most uncertain offseason since 2007,” [Celtics co-owner Wyc] Grousbeck recently said during lunch in the Celtics’ Causeway Street board room. Before going out to say the same during his last press conference, [Brad] Stevens told his players that he did a bad job. “Kyrie said, No you didn’t, coach,” recalled Grousbeck, who prefers not to discuss his view on Irving and whatever the all-star guard is thinking. Asked if he has directly asked Irving to come back, the Celtics co-owner said, “I haven’t talked to Kyrie in those terms, and our two free agent negotiators are Brad and Danny (Ainge). But Kyrie knows how we feel about him, that we feel very positive about him, and the discussions will go on over the next few weeks.”

