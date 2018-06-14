Report: Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma Asked to Tone Down Trash Talk

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly asked Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma to settle down with the social media roasting.

Though most of it has been good-natured, and two are close friends, the Lakers are said to be concerned with the “increasingly personal nature” of the joking insults.

With @ramonashelburne: The Lakers talk to Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma about toning down the social media roasting https://t.co/q9lq9ipByT — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) June 14, 2018

The Purple and Gold understandably don’t want a repeat of the D’Angelo Russell–Nick Young social media fiasco.

Per ESPN:

Though Kuzma and Ball are close friends, the Lakers had grown concerned about the increasingly personal nature of some of the recent roasting between two of their young stars, sources told ESPN. The back-and-forth ribbing went on throughout their rookie season, escalating from tweets and Instagram posts to Kuzma’s recent Bleacher Report “Player Hater of the Year” Award video making jokes at Ball’s expense and Ball’s response with the track titled “Kylie Kuzma” released on Monday. The track included a lyric about Kuzma’s lack of a relationship with his biological father. […] Sources said the team spoke to both players and that there are no lingering issues and that both players agreed to tone down the joking insults on social media.

Related

Lonzo Ball Releases ‘Kylie Kuzma,’ Diss Track About Kyle Kuzma