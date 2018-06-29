Report: Lonzo Ball Has a Torn Meniscus

by June 29, 2018
648

Lonzo Ball reportedly has a torn meniscus in his left knee.

The 20-year-old, however, is expected to be ready to go when training camp opens.

Ball missed 30 games in his rookie campaign due to a sprained MCL and contusion in his left knee.

Per Yahoo Sports:

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has a torn meniscus in his left knee, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Ball was diagnosed with the injury at the end of the season and has gone through recovery options to treat the minor injury and find the best route for his long-term future, league sources said. Ball is expected to be ready for the start of the season, league sources said.

Ball had a positive meeting with Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka at the end of the season, and has demonstrated a commitment to their direction this offseason. Ball has spent time this summer working in the Lakers’ facility and has had film sessions with Johnson, continuing to immerse himself as a focal point of the franchise.

