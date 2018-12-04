Report: Markelle Fultz Diagnosed with Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Sixers guard Markelle Fultz is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania:

Sources: 76ers‘ Markelle Fultz will be out indefinitely with thoracic outlet syndrome, starting physical therapy immediately. Likely weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 4, 2018

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski further reports that the injury is treatable by physical therapy and Philly is optimistic Fultz will be back within a three-six week span:

The Sixers are calling Fultz out "indefinitely" but there's optimism that he can return within an approximate range of three to six weeks, league sources tell ESPN. Timetable will depend upon success of rehab to ease symptoms and pain tolerance. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 4, 2018

As Markelle’s agent Raymond Brothers told Wojnarowski, “TOS affects nerves between the neck and shoulder resulting in abnormal functional movement and range of motion, thus severely limiting Markelle’s ability to shoot a basketball.”

Agent Raymond Brothers: “Markelle (Fultz) has been diagnosed with Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, (TOS), a physical injury.

TOS affects nerves between the neck and shoulder resulting in abnormal functional movement and range of motion, thus severely shoot a basketball…” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 4, 2018

Fultz had visited several specialists in the past week and his attorney/agent tells ESPN that this TOS syndrome has been a finding on his neck and shooting shoulder. https://t.co/kQkabp6IIt — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 4, 2018

RELATED

‘We Want Him to Be Great’: Markelle Fultz’ Teammates Rooting for Him