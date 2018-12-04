Report: Markelle Fultz Diagnosed with Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

by December 04, 2018
54

Sixers guard Markelle Fultz is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania:

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski further reports that the injury is treatable by physical therapy and Philly is optimistic Fultz will be back within a three-six week span:

As Markelle’s agent Raymond Brothers told Wojnarowski, “TOS affects nerves between the neck and shoulder resulting in abnormal functional movement and range of motion, thus severely limiting Markelle’s ability to shoot a basketball.”

RELATED
‘We Want Him to Be Great’: Markelle Fultz’ Teammates Rooting for Him

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

‘We Want Him to Be Great’: Markelle Fultz’ Teammates Rooting for Him

6 days ago
6,849
NBA

Jimmy Butler: ‘I Can See This Being Home’

1 week ago
5,397
NBA

Report: Markelle Fultz Not in the Sixers’ Long-Term Plans

1 week ago
5,458
NBA

Post Up: Jimmy Butler Serves Up Season-High 34 points in Brooklyn

1 week ago
1,325
NBA

Report: Markelle Fultz Wants the Sixers to Trade Him

2 weeks ago
11,066
Markelle Fultz
NBA

Markelle Fultz to See Specialist for Shoulder Problems, According to Report

2 weeks ago
1,782
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Markelle Fultz Diagnosed with Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

9 mins ago
54

From Ireland to Louisville: Aidan Igiehon Is Living Out His Hoop Dreams 🙌

2 hours ago
116

Allen Iverson Watches the IMG Show! 🍿Noah Farrakhan, Josh Green & More!

3 hours ago
48

Jaden McDaniels is Playin’ Like a Pro Out Here! 😳

3 hours ago
36

De’Vion Harmon & Donovan Williams Both Drop 32! Boomer Sooner vs. Hook ‘Emm

4 hours ago
21