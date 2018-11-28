‘We Want Him to Be Great’: Markelle Fultz’ Teammates Rooting for Him

by November 28, 2018
548

Jimmy Butler says the Sixers are in Markelle Fultz‘ corner and “want him to be great.”

The second-year guard is currently in New York visiting with several specialists to address shoulder and wrist injuries.

JJ Redick simply hopes Fultz “gets healthy.”

Per Philly.com:

“We want Markelle to know everybody is in his corner here,” Butler said. “We want him to be great. We want him to continue to work. All of the outside noise is just want it is, noise from the outside.”

Butler added that he and his teammates love having Fultz around.

“So when he’s ready to get back in here to work, we’re all for it,” he said. “We need the guy.”

