Report: Markieff Morris Agrees to Sign with Thunder

Markieff Morris has agreed to sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Markieff Morris had an aggressive market over the past week — with pursuits from the Thunder, Rockets, Nets, Raptors and several others. OKC received the commitment from Morris on Thursday. https://t.co/nTKdlSJSKX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 14, 2019

Aside from the Thunder, the Rockets, Nets, Raptors and other teams interested in the forward, according to Charania.

Morris, 29, spent four seasons in Washington and averaged 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds this season for the Wizards.