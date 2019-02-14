Report: Markieff Morris Agrees to Sign with Thunder

by February 14, 2019
387

Markieff Morris has agreed to sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Aside from the Thunder, the Rockets, Nets, Raptors and other teams interested in the forward, according to Charania.

Morris, 29, spent four seasons in Washington and averaged 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds this season for the Wizards.

  
