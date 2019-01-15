Report: Mavs Looking to Trade Dennis Smith Jr

The Dallas Mavericks are said to be “escalating talks” to trade Dennis Smith Jr.

Phoenix and Orlando have reportedly been involved in trade talks for the 21-year-old guard.

ESPN story with @espn_macmahon on Dennis Smith and Mavericks. https://t.co/iav5rRTQSS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 15, 2019

Smith’s relationship with Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle has reportedly become strained.

Per ESPN: