Report: Mo Bamba Posts Sprint Time Faster Than John Wall, Russell Westbrook ⚡️

by June 05, 2018
3,790

Typically big men aren’t the guys leaving the opposition in the dust on the hardwood, but Mo Bamba is looking like the anomaly. Bamba reportedly ran his 3/4 court sprint during a private workout with the Chicago Bulls in just 3.04 seconds, per the Chicago Tribune.

As pointed out by Jordan Schultz, Bamba’s time is faster than a handful of NBA All-Star guards that have made a name for themselves off of their quickness: Russell Westbrook (3.08), Dwyane Wade (3.08), James Harden (3.13), John Wall (3.14), Kemba Walker (3.16) and Victor Oladipo (3.25).

Had Bamba run during the NBA Draft Combine, his time would’ve tied with Georgia Tech guard Josh Okogie for the quickest of players to declare for this year’s draft.

Bamba, a 6-11 center with a 7-10 wingspan, averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game during his lone season at Texas.

RELATED: Celtics Interested In Mo Bamba, Could Move Up In Draft

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Celtics Interested In Mo Bamba, Could Move Up In Draft

6 days ago
3,769
SLAMTV

LiAngelo Ball Shows Off BOUNCE in Front of NBA Scouts ⬆️

2 weeks ago
3,661
NBA

Trae Young: Sixers ‘Interested in Me’

2 weeks ago
2,545
NBA

Report: Clippers Considering Trading Up In Draft For Michael Porter Jr.

2 weeks ago
4,849
NBA

Report: Knicks ‘Have The Hots’ For Trae Young, Interest Is Mutual 👀

2 weeks ago
16,158
NBA

Draft Prospect Lonnie Walker IV: ‘The Earth Is Definitely An Illusion’ 🤔

2 weeks ago
1,146
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

MAC MCCLUNG Documentary | The Rise of a High School Basketball SENSATION 💯

59 mins ago
179

LeBron James: ‘Nobody Wants the Invite’ to the White House

1 hour ago
366

Ty Lue: ‘We’re Going to Give Rodney Hood a Chance’ in Game 3

2 hours ago
684

Report: Mo Bamba Posts Sprint Time Faster Than John Wall, Russell Westbrook ⚡️

3 hours ago
3,790
Chris Paul

Report: Chris Paul to Demand Max Contract 💰

3 hours ago
1,590