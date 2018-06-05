Report: Mo Bamba Posts Sprint Time Faster Than John Wall, Russell Westbrook ⚡️

Typically big men aren’t the guys leaving the opposition in the dust on the hardwood, but Mo Bamba is looking like the anomaly. Bamba reportedly ran his 3/4 court sprint during a private workout with the Chicago Bulls in just 3.04 seconds, per the Chicago Tribune.

As pointed out by Jordan Schultz, Bamba’s time is faster than a handful of NBA All-Star guards that have made a name for themselves off of their quickness: Russell Westbrook (3.08), Dwyane Wade (3.08), James Harden (3.13), John Wall (3.14), Kemba Walker (3.16) and Victor Oladipo (3.25).

Had Bamba run during the NBA Draft Combine, his time would’ve tied with Georgia Tech guard Josh Okogie for the quickest of players to declare for this year’s draft.

Bamba, a 6-11 center with a 7-10 wingspan, averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game during his lone season at Texas.

