Report: Monta Ellis Pursuing NBA Comeback, Works out for Timberwolves

by September 11, 2018
563

Veteran guard Monta Ellis continues to pursue an NBA comeback and has worked out for the Minnesota Timberwolves, reports Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Ellis most recently played for the Indiana Pacers during the 2016-17 season, posting 8.5 points in 27 minutes per game. For his career, the 32-year-old has averaged 17.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

