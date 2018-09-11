Report: Monta Ellis Pursuing NBA Comeback, Works out for Timberwolves

Veteran guard Monta Ellis continues to pursue an NBA comeback and has worked out for the Minnesota Timberwolves, reports Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Wolves continue to do due diligence on available vets even after locking up Deng. Monta Ellis, Brandon Paul and Brandon Rush among those to work out, @ShamsCharania and I hear. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) September 10, 2018

Remember, it’s due diligence. Getting a workout does not mean there’s a signing coming. For every signing there are probably 15 workouts. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) September 10, 2018

Ellis most recently played for the Indiana Pacers during the 2016-17 season, posting 8.5 points in 27 minutes per game. For his career, the 32-year-old has averaged 17.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

