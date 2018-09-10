Report: Luol Deng Agrees To 1-Year Deal with Wolves

by September 10, 2018
253
luol deng timberwolves

Free-agent forward Luol Deng has agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to multiple reports.

After playing just 13 minutes last season, Deng reached a $7.5 million buyout agreement with the Lakers earlier this month.

In Minnesota, Deng, 33, will re-join former Bulls teammates Jimmy Butler, Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson under coach Tom Thibodeau.

RELATED:
Report: Luol Deng, Lakers Agree to Buyout

 
