Report: Luol Deng Agrees To 1-Year Deal with Wolves

Free-agent forward Luol Deng has agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to multiple reports.

After playing just 13 minutes last season, Deng reached a $7.5 million buyout agreement with the Lakers earlier this month.

In Minnesota, Deng, 33, will re-join former Bulls teammates Jimmy Butler, Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson under coach Tom Thibodeau.

Free agent forward Luol Deng met with Minnesota president/coach Tom Thibodeau today and sides are finalizing a one-year deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2018

