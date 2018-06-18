Report: Nobody ‘Off Limits’ as Raptors Pursue Top-10 Pick

Despite winning a franchise record 59 games last season, the Toronto Raptors’ season fizzled to a disappointing end after being swept in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Already heading into 2019 with a new coach at the helm, the Raptors are reportedly prepared to move around personnel on the roster, too, in order to obtain a top-10 pick in the NBA Draft on June 21, per the New York Times’ Marc Stein.

Per Stein, Kentucky’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Toronto’s main target and nobody on the roster is untouchable in trade talks. The 19-year-old averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 boards per game for the Wildcats last season. Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t unfamiliar with Toronto — it’s the city he was born and raised in before playing his final two years of high school ball in Tennessee.

Draft scuttle: Hearing Toronto is exploring all of its trade options in hopes of assembling a deal to acquire a draft pick high enough to select Kentucky's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 18, 2018