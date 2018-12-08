Report: Nuggets Lose Paul Millsap to Broken Toe, Gary Harris to Hip Injury

by December 08, 2018
Paul Millsap

The Denver Nuggets have been bitten hard by the injury bug. Paul Millsap, who has played every game this season, suffered a broken toe last night in a 107-113 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The team also learned that guard Gary Harris will be out a few weeks due to a right hip injury.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania was the first to report Millsap potentially broke his toe, and it was later confirmed by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who also broke the Harris news.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are all that remains right now from the team’s original starting five, which also included Millsap, Harris and forward Will Barton, who is recuperating a hip injury of his own.

Millsap and Harris have been key cogs for a Nuggets team that’s currently first in the Western Conference standings. The 33-year-old Millsap has been averaging 13.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.1 blocks and a career-high 40% from deep, while Harris is Denver’s best perimeter defender and averages 16.6 points a game.

When Harris and Millsap share the floor, the Nuggets have been an impressive +7.3 per 100 possessions.

RELATED: 
Paul Millsap Among NBA, WNBA Players Enrolled in Harvard Business Program

      
