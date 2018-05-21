Report: Raptors Interviewed Jerry Stackhouse 👀

by May 21, 2018
554

The Toronto Raptors reportedly interviewed Jerry Stackhouse, the coach of the G-League’s Raptors 905, for their head coaching position, per Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania.

Stackhouse was an assistant coach for the Raptors in 2015 and has led Raptors 905 to back-to-back G-Leauge Finals appearances, winning once in 2017. He was awarded the 2017 G-League Coach of the Year after finishing the regular season 39-11 and downing the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the Finals.

Stackhouse is no stranger to the NBA — he scored 16,409 points with eight NBA teams over his 19-year playing career.

 
