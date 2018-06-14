Report: ‘Very Real Chance’ Kings Draft Michael Porter Jr at No. 2

There’s a “very real chance” that the Sacramento Kings select freshman forward Michael Porter Jr with the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft, according to USA Today‘s Sam Amick:

There’s a very real chance the Kings would take Michael Porter Jr. at No. 2, but it’s unclear how the canceling of the Friday workout in Chicago might impact the process. They want more intel on medical and another look. Teams are being told that the workout will be rescheduled. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 14, 2018

Kings appear to be pondering Porter Jr., Doncic and Bagley more than the rest, with the assumption that Phoenix takes Ayton No. 1 https://t.co/CO2DvAAWXs — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 14, 2018

Porter Jr, a 6-10 versatile forward, was scheduled to have a workout in Chicago on Friday but canceled at the last minute due to hip spasms, as The Ringer‘s Kevin O’Connor and Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charnia report:

Michael Porter Jr.’s group canceled a workout scheduled on Friday, per league sources. The Knicks, Suns, Kings and other lottery teams had planned to attend in Chicago.@ringer‘s mock draft is updated to reflect the latest intel, including Porter rising: https://t.co/0PYq9NNvWx — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 14, 2018

Sources: NBA Draft lottery teams were informed Wednesday that Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr., a projected high-lottery draft pick, canceled second Pro Day workout Friday because of hip spasms and would undergo tests. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 14, 2018

Despite the hip spasms, Porter Jr has continued to rise up draft boards.

