Report: ‘Very Real Chance’ Kings Draft Michael Porter Jr at No. 2

by June 14, 2018
756

There’s a “very real chance” that the Sacramento Kings select freshman forward Michael Porter Jr with the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft, according to USA Today‘s Sam Amick:

Porter Jr, a 6-10 versatile forward, was scheduled to have a workout in Chicago on Friday but canceled at the last minute due to hip spasms, as The Ringer‘s Kevin O’Connor and Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charnia report:

Despite the hip spasms, Porter Jr has continued to rise up draft boards.

Report: Teams Gauging Knicks’ Interest in Trading up to Draft Michael Porter Jr

  
luka doncic draft kings hawks
NBA

Report: Kings, Hawks ‘Likely’ To Pass on Luka Doncic

3 weeks ago
4,401
